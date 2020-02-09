Heavy bush fires burned in parts of Western Australia on Sunday, while other parts of the state had to deal with the consequences of a powerful cyclone, while life-threatening flash floods may have occurred on the country’s east coast.

After months of devastating forest fires that have destroyed millions of hectares of land, Australia has been hit by wild weather in recent weeks, alternating with heavy downpours, hailstorms, gusty winds and hot and dry air.

Around a dozen fires burned in Western Australia on Sunday. The fire brigade and the State Bureau of Meteorology announced that a severe fire risk was to be expected in several districts.

Daytime temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius were forecast in some parts of the city.

The upper parts of the state fought on Sunday after the tropical cyclone Damien, which landed on Saturday afternoon and brought gusty winds at speeds of up to 200 km / h. No immediate damage was reported and the cyclone was expected to weaken as it moved inland. However, it was found that the wind was blowing at more than 100 km / h.

“Although Tropical #CycloneDamien was significantly weakened by yesterday’s blows on Karratha and Dampier, the areas around Tom Price and Paraburdoo are affected by significant rainfall and weather conditions,” the state-run meteorology bureau said on its Twitter account.

On the opposite coast of Australia, Sydney and the state of New South Wales were at risk of potentially life-threatening flash floods, as the rain pelted down for a third day in a row with downpours that have not been seen since 1998.

In some parts of the state, rainfall approached half the annual average, but the falls were welcomed after the state recorded its driest year in 2019, at 55% below average.

The State Bureau of Meteorology indicated that there could be severe “rains and life-threatening flash floods” and coastal erosion, although the risk of river flooding due to the low water level due to persistent drought is low.

In Queensland, meteorologists warned of flash floods and floods on Sunday after heavy falls overnight. An emergency flood alarm was issued to Dalby residents due to a flooded stream about 200 km west of Brisbane.

