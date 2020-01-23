advertisement

The buses had to change their routes due to the major roadworks on A6 Chorley Road in Swinton.

TfGM and the bus operator Diamond Bus Northwest have announced new routes for the work around the Swinton Town Center.

According to the TfGM, the work caused extremely long delays.

Numbers 66 and 73 are affected as of today (Thursday).

The major gas exchange work takes up to 10 weeks, and the buses are diverted until work is complete.

The 27 and 79 will not experience any changes for the time being, but their routes are expected to change as of February 17 when the left filter trail from Station Road leading to the A6 is closed.

The work takes place near the Swinton Civic Hall

(Image: Google Street View)

The 36, 37 and X39 models will see no changes as they miss a large number of stops if they detour from their usual routes.

According to Diamond Buses, they will be monitored and managed through GPS tracking, and in the morning high season there will be a Diamond Inspector in Swinton to help regulate services.

On Route 66, Station Road, Mossfield Road and all stops in Clifton Green are omitted and the normal route from Eccles to Chorley Road is covered. The route then ends in front of the Swinton Library.

The service will then depart from the last stop on Station Road before the Swinton Precinct entrance.

More information about the services can be found below:

2 Bolton – Trafford Center: This service appears to be running without significant delays, but is still being monitored.

27 Swinton – Manchester Shudehill: The service is rerouted to omit Wellington Road, Swinton Hall Road and Station Road in Swinton. The service will travel along Chorley Road to the Swinton Civic Center and then turn left onto Partington Lane, then Worsley Road, Eccles Road.

29 Little Hulton – Pendleton: No changes are currently being made to this service, the service is being monitored and further changes will be made if necessary.

36/37 / X39: Bolton / Farnworth – Manchester: It is not possible to reroute these services without taking a very long detour from the usual route, which would skip a large number of stops. Instead, our controllers will monitor services and manage frequencies through GPS tracking. During the morning peak hours, a Diamond Inspector will work in Swinton to help regulate services.

66 Eccles – Clifton: This service is only offered between Eccles and the Swinton Civic Center. Passengers in Clifton are advised to use Service 73. Note that the first two trips (on weekdays) around 0640 and 0735 will still start in Clifton.

73 Salford Quays – Clifton: This service only operates between Clifton and Ordsall Phoebe Street, Salford Quays is not operated. Passengers on the Salford Quays use lines 50 or 79 to the Salford Shopping Center to change to line 73.

79 (Clifton) – Swinton – Stretford: The service is rerouted to omit Wellington Road, Swinton Hall Road and Station Road in Swinton. The service will travel along Chorley Road to the Swinton Civic Center and then turn left onto Partington Lane, then Worsley Road, Manchester Road.

Changes in 27 and 79 from February 17th.

