DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – Kyle Busch celebrated the winning streak on every NASCAR route from Darlington to Dover, from Bristol to Brickyard. Busch even celebrated a victory in the Summer Cup Series 2008 in Daytona and trophies from races in other series or exhibitions in his collection.

With the Daytona 500, he still has to take his traditional bow while the confetti is flying. He is 0 for 14.

Winning the biggest NASCAR race is the last drop to hit a whole series of milestones, including two Cup championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories for one of the greatest NASCAR players of all time, who is only 34 years old ,

If you can’t win the Daytona 500, it gnaws at the stormy bush and it won’t let up.

“The whole aspect of not having an article checked is not a big deal,” said Busch. “It will definitely not end my career.”

Maybe not, but it would clean up a career where Busch really doesn’t have much to prove.

Last season, Busch was excruciatingly close to winning the Great American Race, finishing second in a race in which he led within 10 remaining laps. He had another good chance in 2008 until a late mistake by a teammate cost him a shot at the Harley J. Earl trophy.

Busch scored another goal on Sunday when he won the race that Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray and Derrike Cope found out.

Busch could go past Rusty Wallace and rise to ninth on the Cup career winners list if it emerged from the package of things that could happen. Among the active drivers, the 56 wins and two Busch titles are only behind the seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (83 wins). Busch could become the first repeat cup champion since Johnson won five times in a row from 2006 to 2010.

The good times during his career are noted in Busch’s Hall of Fame credentials, but the near failures in Daytona are unforgettable.

In 2008, Busch’s first season at Joe Gibbs Racing came on the scene after a complicated breakup at Hendrick Motorsports, a drive towards the finish line with his teammate Tony Stewart.

Stewart ran forward in the High Line, holding back two Penske cars in the last exciting laps. But when Penske drivers Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch approached him, Stewart didn’t feel safe walking alone without allies.

In the last second he let himself fall low on the track and stood in front of the bush. The JGR teams had planned to win with teamwork, and Stewart thought he would need Busch to make it to the checkered flag.

The decision failed in an instant. Stewart couldn’t connect to Busch fast enough, and the two Penske cars drove past him at the top.

“I think Tony wanted to stick together and work as a teammate. He took the opportunity to do that with me instead of jumping out and standing in front of the other two who were coming,” said Busch. “That took his Daytona 500 with me. I think he won. But we were right there and we were right there and also had a fast car.”

Busch tried to be number 1 in Daytona last season and finished second in the 1-2-3 goal for JGR.

Busch made a fresh start by nine laps and decided to start from the bottom lane after the winner and team-mate Denny Hamlin informed the Busch crew that they would “race” without cooperation.

Before the last restart, however, Busch said Hamlin “wanted to return to teammate retention mode”. Busch blocked something that allowed Hamlin to hold Joey Logano.

“It hurt not being able to bring this trophy home and being able to bring Denny two home, but that’s only part of racing,” said Busch. “Hopefully we will make it this year or whenever, sometime or sometime before everything is said and done for me to be able to have at least one.”

Busch’s bad luck goes far beyond the drought under the checkered flag. In a race the day before the Daytona 500 2015, he bumped into a concrete wall and broke his right leg and left foot. Busch was stuck in a hospital bed, the Daytona 500 was just a race on TV. Busch survived several operations, completed an exhausting rehabilitation program and only missed eleven races.

He won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first title and hasn’t stopped climbing upwards.

His consolation may lie in the fact that he is not alone with star drivers who have chased the greatest victory in NASCAR.

Hall of Fame driver Dave Pearson took 15 attempts to win the Daytona 500. Big brother Kurt Busch needed 16. Stewart, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last month, never won the race in 17 starts. Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin also didn’t win it. Dale Earnhardt won in his 20th attempt.

Known as “Rowdy”, Busch is not quite the sentimental favorite. His 208 victories in the three national NASCAR series always make him the driver he has to beat and not necessarily a popular winner that the rest of the field will graciously accept.

He wants to test this theory on Sunday when he tries to overtake Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman in the front row for this coveted win.

“We are in a good position, we have a chance,” said Busch. “In the end, like last year, we have to put ourselves in a good position and try like hell.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.