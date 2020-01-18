Bus accident in Abu Dhabi: victims were asleep when they died - News

advertisement

Khaleej Times spoke to one of the injured women who said her colleagues were sleeping at the time of the crash.



The six Asian expats killed in Thursday’s bus-truck collision may have died in their sleep, according to one of the 19 injured women who are recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The bus with 24 female employees from a cleaning company drove from the city of Abu Dhabi to Shahama and other suburbs.

On Friday evening the nationalities of all the deceased were identified: three Nepalese, two Sri Lankan, all women and a Pakistani driver – the only man on the bus. The names of four victims are Rizwan Ullah (driver), Krishna Kumari Adhikari, Bhavana and Amisha (all from Nepal). The names of the two Sri Lankan expats are not yet known.

Khaleej Times spoke with one of the injured women. Minathing from Nepal is not aware of the death of her colleagues, but said that everyone was asleep, which unfortunately was the last one for the six.

“I can’t remember anything. It was early in the morning. We all slept. The only thing I remember is a sudden impact,” said Minathing, who has several stitches on her head wound that runs a few centimeters and a swollen left eye.

“I hit my head somewhere and fell unconscious. I broke my head. Now I’m here at the hospital.”

Minathing works as a cleaning lady and would be put in her workplace.

“I stay in Abu Dhabi. My company has offices here and Dubai. Almost everyone comes from the city. We work in different schools and other locations. I work in one school in Shahama, some others in Al Reef. But I don’t know much about others because we don’t stay together

Picked in the morning and put in the workplace. “

Minathing feels happy that he has survived. She was taken from ICU to ward on Friday.

“Actually, I don’t know much. It hurts. I recover well and receive good care here. People from my company have visited me. Otherwise I don’t have anyone else. I’ve been here for two years now,” she said.

The hospital doctor on duty said that there is only one person in intensive care and that in general few departments and rest were fired.

Social worker M.M. Nasar Kanhangad, who follows the developments in the mortuary, the police station and the hospitals, said that 2020 had a bad start and should serve as a grim message for motorists.

“The injured have been placed in different hospitals. I have met a number of them. They are all in shock and trauma. The problem is that nobody knows what exactly happened. The driver may have fallen asleep or is working on his cell phone. follow the traffic rules.This accident that a day after the Abu Dhabi police have implemented a new radar to catch tailgaters, is a message for everyone to be extra careful on the road – no one has the right to play with other people’s lives. We lost six people because of the carelessness of one person. This is a lesson for everyone, “said Kanhangad, who is authorized by the Indian embassy to assist in the repatriation of bodies.

The accident on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street opposite Al Raha Beach was due to recklessness and careless behavior, Abu Dhabi police said Thursday.

