Bury's health chief insists that the walk-in center remains - despite recent closings on the weekend

Health chiefs have vowed that Bury’s run at the medical center will remain open despite a series of unexpected weekend closings.

The staff at the Moorgate Primary Care Center indicated that the walk-in center was almost closed as an emergency measure on some weekends because there were not enough nurses available.

They said that staff shortages were part of an intentional attempt to justify the closure of the walk-in centers.

Dr. Jeff Schryer, chair of Bury’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), however said that an “option” for Bury was still available.

The local NHS commissioner explains how he plans to save millions of pounds in emergency care from next year.

Dr. Schryer said the focus of the spending review was on simplifying access points.

He said, “People are confused about where to go. People absolutely want us to offer a walk-in option, so we are committed to offering a walk-in option.

“It’s about finding a way to guide people to the right place. An essential part of it is to help people understand what is on offer.”

As part of the emergency care review, the CCG called on all resident doctors across the district to make an appointment.

It was found that an appointment was always available on the same day.

Dr. Schryer informed the Council’s Health Review Committee that patients may not be able to see their doctor of choice that day. However, a doctor’s appointment is available on the same day in every practice.

Moorside councilor Sandra Walmsley, however, disagreed with the claims that there was a problem with the patient’s perception as it was still difficult to book a “routine appointment” in such a short period of time.

She said: “Most people in Bury will call their family doctor to make a routine appointment and wait more than a week, sometimes two weeks.

“The problem with perception is then that the individual understands the difference between routine and non-routine appointments. We rely on the public to pass this judgment. It has to be looked at. “

Dr. Schryer said receptionists were told how to convey this message to patients.

He said: “You only need urgent care if you need urgent care.

“So if you had a bad experience two to five years ago, you will remember that experience and I think we need to help people understand that we are now in a completely different world, when it comes to practicing family doctors. “

Dr. Schryer informed the committee that appointments for all GP practices in Bury with one exception can be booked online as long as the patients are registered.

However, the new mobile NHS application that was launched at national level last year is not compatible with current GP systems in Bury, Dr. Schryer.

He said, “We are working angrily on it.”

He also told city councils that the CCG strategy to simplify access points to health services would also help improve A&E performance at Fairfield General Hospital.

He said the Rochdale Old Road hospital is doing relatively well, but the Greater Manchester area as a whole has been under “enormous pressure”.

The CCG intends to speak to members of the public about the results of its urgency review in the coming weeks. A public consultation is expected shortly.

