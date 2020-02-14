Before the release of the new Cannibal album in April, Southampton metalcore titans Bury Tomorrow released a brand new track.

The song is called Choke and follows the release of The Gray (VIXI) and the title track. Frontman Dani Winter-Bates says of the entire album – which is due to be released on April 3 via Music For Nations / Sony – that Cannibal is for both itself and the fans.

“It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments in my life,” he says. “It will be difficult for some people to listen. But I thought I would have to do that if I wanted to go in, I would go in. I don’t do anything half-heartedly. There is nothing that I would textually change this entire album.

“I wanted to live my words,” he continues. “I talk to people about normalizing mental health. So how can I write an album that doesn’t talk about mental health?” The normalization of mental health saves lives. I want people to see the light in the dark. If you deal with it, you can find comfort in the discussion, in the normalization, in the positive action by discussing this. “

Check out the choke visualizer below: