The Bury Council was accused of failing to respond to its commitments seven months after declaring a climate emergency.

The local authority voted to “strive to become climate neutral by July 2030.

It also committed to establishing a bipartisan stakeholder panel to develop a strategic plan and report to the Council within six months.

At a town hall meeting, Bury Climate Action activist Susan Sollazzi asked city councilors why a plan had not yet been released.

She said: “The time has come. The months have passed without any measures. I appreciate that it is difficult to make decisions without a plan.

“When the months have passed and absolutely nothing has happened, you can understand that the warm words you say cause a great deal of concern. No money is allocated. Without the money allocated, it can never happen. That is one immense problem. “

The comments came when the review and audit meeting discussed the budget proposed by the Council for the next three years.

Cabinet member for finance and housing, Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, admitted that no money was made available specifically for the strategic plan for climate emergencies.

But he said the topic was “incredibly important” for the council.

He said: “In the full context, part of the work that we have already done as a Council reinforces our commitment to environmental protection.

“The explanation of a climate emergency was not a case of virtue signs or bandwagon jumping.

“The scale means that we have to make comprehensive proposals to meet the scale of this challenge.

“If we have it as soon as possible, we will submit it to the Council.”

The newly appointed executive director of operations, Donna Ball, confirmed that the council is following the instructions of Friends of the Earth.

She informed the audit committee that the council was working on plans to make its building carbon neutral and to promote cycling, walking and recycling in the community.

The former director of the Bolton Council said she met officials from other councils in Greater Manchester to help draft the plan.

She said, “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. I’m meeting with the Manchester City Council, which is much more advanced than we are.

“I’ve only been on the job for four weeks. A lot is happening. But I understand the frustration that you feel it hasn’t progressed.”