Burnt cigarettes under the utensils, convicted violations of the restaurant highlight (February 3 to 9)

The inspectors observed how an employee garnished food with bare hands and partially burned cigarettes in a Houston restaurant last week that were kept between food items.

In a second restaurant in Houston, the inspectors observed convicted pork, rice, and cheese balls that are not safe for human consumption.

Every week, Houston health inspectors distribute violations ranging in weight from 1 to 25 and increasing in severity. The term “error” is used by city health inspectors to describe the weighted value assigned to each violation.

The Houston Chronicle received the results of routine health inspections across the city and assessed the disadvantages of each restaurant for a comprehensive list of violations.

Visit the Department of Health website to view inspection reports online or learn more about food inspections.

Marcy de Luna is a reporter. You can follow her on Twitter @MarcydeLuna and Facebook @MarcydeLuna.