Burns Night greetings: the best messages, greetings and poems to celebrate Robbie Burns

Burns Night is held every year on January 25 to commemorate Robert Burns, who died on the date in 1759. He is best known for writing Auld Lang Syne, a popular song that many sang on New Year’s Eve.

There is no official Burns Night greeting, but it is common to “Sláinte Mhath!” Saying to each other, which translates as “Good health!” And is pronounced “slanj’-uh va” “.

If you wish someone a “Happy Burns Night” in Scottish Gaelic, you can say “Oidhche Bhlas Burns”.

In addition to Auld Lang Syne, Robert Burns – also known as the Plowman poet – is best known for his poems A Red, Red Rose and Tam O’Shanter.

His funny ode to Scottish delicacy, Address To A Haggis, is also one of his popular compositions.

The thanksgiving address is usually said just before the meal begins and goes:

What to eat hae meat and canna,

And some eat what they want;

But we have meat and we can eat –

And behold, thank the Lord.

O you who kindly provide for the needs of every being!

We bless you, God of nature,

Borrowed for all your goodness.

And, if you please, heavenly guide,

May never be sent worse;

But whether it is granted or denied,

Lord bless us with content.

After the prayer, a first course of Scottish soup will be served.

This is followed by haggis for the main course, which emerged while playing bagpipes.

A recital of Burns’s Immortal Memory is performed at the end of the meal.

After the recital comes the Toast to the Lassies – a humorous look at women being read by a man, followed by the female answer in Reply to the Laddies.

The evening ends with giving thanks and the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

