Every year Burns Night celebrates the life of Robert Burns. Burns was a Scottish poet and copywriter, commonly known as the national poet of Scotland.

Who was Robert Burns?

Burns, born in 1759 in Alloway, Ayrshire in Scotland, was the eldest of seven children.

Burns became a prominent poet in the poetry era Romanticism.

He wrote hundreds of poems during his lifetime, but perhaps the work he is best known for is Auld Lang Syne, which was said to have been adapted by Burns from an old Scottish folk song.

After everyone has eaten, the first Burns recital is performed and the Immortal Memory, a tribute to Burns, is given along with other Burns recitals.

These considerations are often followed by a Toast to the Lassies and an Reply to the Toast to the Lassies.

And to end the night, people cross their arms and join forces to sing Auld Lang Syne.

Some people celebrate Burns Night at home, but others can visit a restaurant where a Burns Night dinner is organized.

