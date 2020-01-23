Burnley sets Manchester United aside when fans turn on Glazers

advertisement

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike sealed Burnley’s first Old Trafford triumph since 1962 when Manchester United fans expressed anger about the state of the club under the Glazer family.

The men of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often reacted well to setbacks, but his inconsistent side faltered on Wednesday while their challenging season continued.

Just 25 days after United won 2-0 on Turf Moor, Burnley won with the same score as Chris Wood and hero Rodriguez from the hometown delivered both sides of the rest to put United in a downward spiral.

Not our night in Old Trafford.

The Reds had the ball in the net late through Shaw, but it was ruled out for an error in the build-up. # MUFC #MUNBUR

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2020

Most of Old Trafford was upside down when chants of “get up if you hate Glazers” echoed around the floor after the Clarets’ second of the evening.

The owners and executive vice-president Ed Woodward were subjected to many other chants on a miserable night for United, whose side affected by the injury flagged after a promising start when the need for reinforcements was revealed in January.

As for Burnley, this night will live long in memory.

They could not have won at Old Trafford since September 1962, but an astonishing strike by Rodriguez followed Wood’s great opener when Sean Dyche first got the win from United.

