Burnley comes from behind and defeats Leicester 2-1 | National sport

BURNLEY, England (AP) – Ashley Westwood completed Burnley’s comeback against Leicester on Sunday and defeated the Champions League pursuers to increase the Premier League’s survival potential.

Burnley seemed prepared for a fifth consecutive loss after Harvey Barnes rewarded Leicester’s early efforts in the 34th minute with a goal.

Chris Wood had Burnley level at the start of the second half, but the hosts needed goalkeeper Nick Pope to save Jamie Vardy’s 68th minute.

The Pope again denied Vardy in 78th after running on a decent pass from replacement Kelechi Iheanacho, and Burnley ended the turn moments later.

A neat game made room for Charlie Taylor on the left, and although his cross was blocked, the ball fell for Westwood, who drilled the ball behind Kasper Schmeichel in the 79th minute.

Burnley’s first league win since December 21 left the Northern England team five points ahead of the drop zone, while Leicester missed the chance to catch up with second-placed Manchester City.

