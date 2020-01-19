advertisement

There’s just something about music that keeps you going, keeps pumping when you’re exercising, and Michelle Obama is perhaps the right plug.

Michelle Obama still hopes for the new year and hopes that her favorite songs will inspire and motivate someone to go to the gym, get that amazing body as she sings to her playlist.

The playlist with 35 songs Burna Boy“S”My money, my baby” Afro B“S”Drogba (Joanna)” coffee“S”Toast“And Tobe Nwigwe & David Michael Wyatt“S”I’m dope“

Michelle shares her favorite songs to train in 2020 and wrote:

It is around that time that the good intentions for the new year become a little harder to stick to. To get some inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest training sessions. What is on your playlist?

