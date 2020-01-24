advertisement

Burna Boy start 2020 with the release of the visuals for “SecretWith Jeremih and Serani.

After being celebrated for his socially conscious undertone, Burna’s fourth solo album is “African giant“Gets more reach with the video for” Secret “, the trio scores impressive.

Just like the provocative nature of the track, built on heavy references, the video adopts a nocturnal theme with which Burna Boy, Jeremih and Serani can enjoy the sensuality of steamy texts, visualized in even more expressive scenes.

Textually, the song tries to persuade the apparently unsatisfied secret lover of the married man to keep their love affair a secret, her ambition to be his wife and yet spend more time with him.

Shot by David Camerana, the video is set in an old vintage house with neon-soaked lights, which usually show their ‘secret’ outing, where they express their intolerable affection for each other indefinitely.

The “Secret” video was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Watch the video below and enjoy it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZcmBH7PnSM

