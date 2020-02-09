The residents of Bury are preparing for stronger rain and wind after floods hit the district.

Dozens of people in Redvales were forced to leave their homes when the Irwell River burst its banks on Sunday morning after a flood.

Houses in a series of streets were left under several feet of water.

Families left their homes on Warth Road and carried shopping bags filled with clothes as the water level on the street rose several feet.

The houses in Kendal Drive, Bury, were left under water after heavy rain

Firefighters had to help some residents leave because they were caught inside due to the flooding.

Hannah Chapman, who lives on Openshaw Fold Road, told how she had to tear down a neighbor’s fence to escape the flood.

She said, “It’s like a river down there. I don’t know when we can go back.”

A recreation center for evacuated residents has been established at the Castle Leisure Center in Bury city center.

The exact number of houses affected is not yet known.

In Warth Road in Bury, a car tries to drive over the water

The Warth Business Park near Radcliffe Road was also under several feet of water. The website is home to several companies.

For some homeowners, it was the second time that they were forced to evacuate in less than five years.

The area was hit by severe flooding on Christmas Day 2015, and although the flooding was not as widespread this time around, many residents spoke of frustration that their homes were submerged in water again.

In Ramsbottom, houses and parks were also flooded when the water level on the Irwell River rose to 3.07 m at around 1 p.m.

Trees and fences were among the objects scattered across Nuttall Park after being swept aside when the river blew up its banks and submerged the park in water.

Trees and fences were felled in Nuttall Park in Ramsbottom as water flowed through the park from the Irwell River

In Strongstry, a hamlet north of Ramsbottom, dozens of homes were flooded when large amounts of rainwater were washed down from nearby bridges.

Joanna Clegg’s house on North Street was damaged.

She had tried to fend off the water by putting protective measures in front of her row house, but managed to seep out from under her kitchen sink.

In Strongstry, a hamlet north of Ramsbottom, dozens of homes have been damaged by flooding

The property was left with extensive damage on the ground floor and is also without gas or electricity.

“It destroys the soul,” said Ms. Clegg. “Everything that was down is destroyed and it smells really bad.

“It will take ages to clean this up.”

Others watched in horror as cars were submerged in water, debris whirled down the streets, and road surfaces were torn apart.

Dorothy Barke, 85, stacked sandbags in front of her house to hold back the muddy water.

The surface of the Strongstry Bridge was torn as water washed down on it

“I could only see water,” she said. “It was terrible.

“I was caught because I didn’t want to open the door in case the water came in.”

During a visit to Redvales to investigate the Sunday afternoon floods, Bury Council chief David Jones blamed climate change for the floods.

He added: “I am sorry for all concerned and we are doing everything we can to help.

“We have invested millions in flood protection, but it is bigger than the Bury Council.”

Flood warnings continue for parts of Radcliffe on Sunday evenings, although others in Redvales and Ramsbottom have been lifted for the time being.

Brooke and Bailey Ellis have fun in the flood on Warth Road

Rain and strong winds are expected to blow over Greater Manchester for at least another four days after Storm Ciara.

According to forecasters, there will be more showers and winds on Sunday evenings.

Coun Tamoor Tariq, who represents the municipality of Redvales, asked residents to look for updates from the environmental agency.

He spent the afternoon visiting those affected and praised the efforts of the emergency services and the public to help people evacuate.

He added: “The signs are that there should be no repetition of this weather tomorrow.

“Although we haven’t seen a repeat of 2015, there are still houses that have been damaged and lessons can be learned.

“I will get in touch with those affected next week.”