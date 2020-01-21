advertisement

Photo: OnScene.TV

Burglary killed after jumping off the U-Haul truck in North Houston

A burglary suspect was killed after being run over by his own escape driver during a daring chase on Tuesday morning early in the morning in North Houston, police say.

An off-duty police officer from Houston saw three burglars at the Sunny’s Food Mart in Bauman’s 9800 block at around 12:45 and broadcast the crime to police agents, Houston Police Department Asst said. Chief Larry Satterwhite. The three suspected burglars fled in a medium-sized U-Haul truck, which officers saw irregularly driving around irregularly shortly afterwards, Satterwhite said.

Officers tried to keep it, but the driver reportedly refused to stop. Early in the 30-minute hunt, one of the suspects jumped out of the truck and was quickly arrested by the police, Satterwhite said.

A second suspect apparently tried to do the same near North Main Street and North Loop 610, but he fell off the truck and was run over by the rear tires, Satterwhite said. While the U-Haul driver kept running away, officers called in the help of paramedics, who pronounced the man dead in the street, Satterwhite said.

The driver deliberately crashed into an HPD patrol car during the chase and eventually stopped after officers used nail strips to destroy her tires, Satterwhite said. She was placed in handcuffs shortly thereafter.

“Fleeing the police is so dangerous,” Satterwhite said. “This man may have been involved (in the burglary), but now we have lost him. It is very sad.”

The driver is likely to be accused of assaulting a police officer for alleged crashing in the police cruiser and murdering for the death of her alleged accomplice, Satterwhite said. The charge of the third suspect, who had safely jumped out of the truck, was not immediately clear.

