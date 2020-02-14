Renault SA posted a net loss in 2019 and lowered its dividend as the result was hit by several headwinds due to weak global demand for cars.

The French automaker

RNO + 0.03%

On Friday, the company reported a net loss of € 141 million ($ 153.1 million), a significant decrease from its net profit of € 3.30 billion in 2018. The result will surprise analysts, according to a FactSet consensus forecast by EUR 1.77 billion net profit a sharp decline, but still expected a positive result.

Renault’s results were impacted by high tax expenses and restructuring and impairment charges. They were also punished by the poor performance of their Chinese joint ventures, which also led to impairments, the automaker said.

Renault’s alliance partner, Nissan, made a positive contribution of EUR 242 million to the result.

According to a FactSet consensus estimate, sales fell by 3.3% to EUR 55.54 billion, largely in line with analysts’ expectations of EUR 55.32 billion. The automaker announced last month that in 2019 it was selling fewer cars in a shrinking global market and expected a 3 to 4% drop in sales.

The operating margin for the year was 4.8%. Renault had expected a margin of around 5%.

Renault announced a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share, after EUR 3.55 in 2018.

For 2020, the automaker is aiming for sales in line with 2019 at constant exchange rates, an operating margin of 3 to 4% and a positive operating free cash flow for the automotive industry before restructuring costs.

The company said the corona virus has blurred visibility for 2020 and its forecast for the year has excluded the effects of a potential hit from the virus outbreak.

According to Renault, the global automotive market declined by at least 3% in 2020.