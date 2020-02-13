TEMPE, Arizona (AP) – Anthony Rendon met many of his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday during a brief visit to the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse, a few days before their position players reported.

Another newcomer who is vital to the angels’ turnaround hopes is already working hard in Arizona.

While the third $ 245 million baseman was the best-known off-season halo addition, right-handed Dylan Bundy is expected to meet a need that is even more pressing for the angels than the insult.

Bundy has made 89 starts in the past three seasons for the Baltimore Orioles, while averaging 167 2-3 innings a year, while only two starters have made 30 starts for the Angels in the past three years. Los Angeles had exactly one pitcher that managed to survive 100 innings of its injured staff last season, and the ERA of Halos ‘5/12 team was 25th among the majors’ 30 teams.

To avoid overwhelming their bullpen again, the angels urgently needed permanent, innings-eating appetizers. Bundy – the former fourth overall Baltimore design winner – believes he can do the job.

“I just want to go out and continue what I’ve done,” said Bundy. “Maybe a little better, obviously, but just go out there for your teammates every five days and make every start I can. My goal is to get more than 30 starts and get good results. “

The angels really wanted to sign Gerrit Cole, Zack Wheeler, or another elite free agent pitcher, but these stars decided to go elsewhere. But even before the halos knew what was going to happen, they traded four smaller players to Baltimore to land Bundy, whose midseason durability and adjustments kept him on the hill during the past two terrible seasons in Baltimore.

The angels believe that Bundy’s career ERA (4.67) is a reflection of the game for the Orioles, who have lost 223 games in the past two years. In fact, manager Joe Maddon is far from certain that Bundy would have better numbers if he hadn’t opposed the Red Sox and Yankees’ powerhouse lineups in the extremely hitter-friendly stadiums of AL East so often throughout his career.

“Maybe (the baseball stadium in) Tampa Bay is real,” said Maddon, the former Rays manager. “He played in places that are really difficult. I’m curious to get him more at sea level and play games in our stadium. Let’s see how it goes because I like his things.”

Maddon has been keen to work with Bundy since receiving an excellent right-handed recommendation from Brandon Hyde, Maddon’s bank coach at the Cubs, before becoming Bundy’s manager in Baltimore last season.

“Hyder couldn’t say enough good things about this guy, and Hyder isn’t easy to satisfy most of the time,” said Maddon. “The fact that Hyder applauded me so profusely for him said a lot to me. (Bundy and Julio Teherán) were two wonderful acquisitions to support us with the veteran pitcher, and we also need to absorb some innings with more consistency. “

Bundy and his right-hander Teherán are the biggest off-season employees. It’s not exactly the well-known Bonanza Angels fans, but Bundy believes that he can prove his worth through time. Even before the angels acquired him, Bundy changed his off-season training program by starting earlier in the winter and getting harder at the age of 27 hoping to break through.

“I like to think I’m still young,” said Bundy, who was operated on by Tommy John in 2013. “I think there’s always room for improvement no matter who you are. It’s just about figuring out what works for you, and I think the thugs will let you know.”

Right-handed Justin Anderson has to pause four to six weeks after injuring his oblique muscle while playing catch, Maddon said.

Anderson said he was injured on Tuesday. He had few throws left when he suddenly felt pain, “as if someone had stabbed me in my side,” he said.

Anderson, a former round 14 player who made his Major League debut in 2018, missed part of last season with an injured trapezius muscle in the neck and back. He had spent the off-season strengthening his core and working hard on the injury, only to find out that he was essentially missing out on spring training this year.

Anderson took the lead 3-0 with the Angels last season with 54.55 ERA in 54 appearances. Also this year he is fighting for a place in the bullpen in Los Angeles.

