Bulls benefit from low Treasury yields to continue investing money in stocks

With few obvious catalysts for US stocks that could contribute to their record rise last year, some investors have considered the bond market to calm down.

Such optimists have suggested that the extremely low level of US government bond yields could indicate that relative valuations are still favoring stocks, and investors should therefore continue to put money in stocks, even if more skeptical analysts are trying to see How stocks can rise based on corporate earnings growth.

Société Générale analysts say US stocks appear more attractive than bonds because of the increase in the average equity risk premium, which measures the additional returns that investors get from owning stocks against risk-free government bonds. This premium has risen in recent months as bonds cannot be sold, although investors expect the global economy to stabilize after the first US-China trade agreement is signed earlier this month.

The benchmark return on 10-year treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, + 0.00%

fell 15 basis points to a three-month low of 1.684% this week. It is less than 40 basis points below its all-time low of 1.32% in June 2016.

In terms of stocks, the S & P is 500

SPX, -0.90%

, Nasdaq Composite

COMP, -0.93%

and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.58%

A record high was reached on January 17. Since then, all three major benchmarks have lost for the week but are still positive for the year.

Citibank analysts estimate that equities are close to 90% profitable over the next 12 months if current cyclical price-earnings ratios and forward swap contracts are taken into account for 10-year government bond yields ,

The depressed yields on US bonds also reflect the favorable financial conditions favored by rate cuts and bond purchases by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Investors have intensified the Fed’s measures to calm the money markets. The Fed’s frequent but short-term lending business and monthly purchases of Treasury bills since the repo market crisis last September have widened the central bank’s balance sheet and criticized that despite the 2008 financial crisis, it represents a repetition of its quantitative easing policy of rejecting Fed officials.

Since the Fed's balance sheet swelled at the end of August, the S&P 500 benchmark

SPX, -0.90%

has increased by 18%.

And Fed observers say the central bank is unlikely to take serious steps to change its monetary policy stance at its first policy meeting next week or in the near future unless there is a dramatic economic downturn or one Inflation rise.

“Financing conditions are too simple to trigger a major economic or market slump, and central banks remain flexible,” said Citibank strategists.

However, low government lending rates are not necessarily a sign that stocks should continue to recover. In the past, lower government bond yields have indicated economic pessimism about growth and inflation.

“Even the bond market is asking you to stay cautious,” said David Lafferty, chief investment strategist at Natixis, who sees the bullish price continue, despite adding that the “potential downtrend outweighed the uptrend.”

Others also say that relying on simple monetary and valuation measures alone to drive further market gains is a weak basis for the bull market.

Analysts are warning that if earnings growth does not follow recovery expectations and is disappointing this year, further earnings will appear unlikely regardless of how stocks are valued. According to FactSet, Wall Street forecasters estimate that the profits of S&P 500 companies will increase by 9.5% in 2020 as a whole.

“This is probably as much tailwind as we expect from the financial situation,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “And I don’t think we’ll repeat the valuation expansion without benefiting from earnings growth.” We run against the clock. ”

Over the next week, investors will face a frenzy of profits from major US technology companies with Apple Inc.

AAPL, -0.29%

Microsoft Corp.

MSFT, -1.01%

, Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN, -1.22%

and Facebook Inc.

FB, -0.83%

everyone should report on their results.

Economic data will also attract attention. US consumer confidence, new home sales, and the employment report will all point to household and consumer health, which are the key drivers of expansion in the United States. The Institute for Supply Management’s production metric could also show whether the expected recovery in factory activity is felt as an uncertainty regarding the decline in international trade.

