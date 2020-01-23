Bull escapes from farm in UAE, attacks three workers - News

advertisement

The bull stayed on the grounds of a resident for a few days.



Three workers were injured as they tried to control a furious bull that had fled from the farm of an Emirati in Al Ain.

After leaving the farm, the bull remained in the residential area, causing panic among the residents. Three workers tried to catch the bull so that they could remove it from the grounds of a resident where he had stayed for two days and bring it back to the farmer. The unmanageable animal, however, knocked them down and caused minor to moderate injuries. The men were taken to the hospital.

An official, a veterinarian at the Animal Health Center at the zoo in Al Ain, said the public institution of the zoo and aquariums in Al Ain was informed of the unmanageable bull that had caused chaos in the home of one of the Residents.

“Given the bull’s large size and the way he behaved, panic caused residents, especially pedestrians and people in the home of a citizen to whom he had fled,” the official said. “Three workers tried to control the situation by trying to catch the bull, but failed and attacked them instead.”

The official said that after receiving information about the angry animal, they collaborated with another veterinary firm and provided safe anesthesia equipment to control the situation.

“We then went to the citizen’s house and used skills and professionalism to calm and control the bull using the advanced anesthetic devices,” the vet said, adding that he was returned after catching the bull to his owner’s farm.

“We also provided the necessary treatment for the bull because it was injured during its agitation,” he added.

The official stressed that the veterinary services department of the general establishment for the zoo and aquariums in Al Ain contributes to the preservation of animal wealth, and this is one of the park’s strategies. The civil servant advised animal and farm owners to install strong protective fences on farms for the safety and security of both animals and residents.

