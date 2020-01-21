Built Technologies acquires lienwaivers.io | Accounting today

advertisement

Built Technologies, a provider of home finance software, has acquired lienwaivers.io, a developer of Pfandbrief management and payment technologies for commercial and residential construction.

With the acquisition of lienwaivers.io, Built plans to further expand its software and services for the construction finance industry. Built creates a new division called Built for Contractors, led by Geoff Arnold, CEO of lienwaivers.io. The division will focus on developing technologies that enable commercial property owners, general contractors, housing companies, specialty contractors, title companies and lenders to manage the construction payment process. The lienwaivers.io platform will be the division’s first product focus under the new name “Lienwaivers powered by Built”.

“Six years ago, our goal was to change the way the world is built,” said Chase Gilbert, CEO of Built Technologies, in a statement. “Today I am incredibly proud of the progress Built has made to achieve this goal. To date, more than 100 of the country’s leading construction lenders have efficiently and effectively managed over $ 34 billion in construction loans with Built. ”

Built is headquartered in Nashville and is used by more than 100 builders and thousands of contractors.

“Since launching lienwaivers.io in 2015, we’ve focused on increasing efficiency and trust in the construction payment process,” said Geoff Arnold, CEO of ienwaivers.io, in a statement. “With Joining Built, we can connect two areas of the home finance process that have never been linked before and accelerate innovation and growth.”

