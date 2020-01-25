Building crashes at Bhubaneswar airport, 1 perished - News

advertisement

According to police, the person died after being locked up under the collapsed roof.



The roof of a building under construction collapsed at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and left one person dead and injured another, police said Saturday.

advertisement

The building under construction that connects Terminal 1 with Terminal 2 collapsed on Friday evening.

According to police, the person died after being locked up under the collapsed roof.

The victim has been identified as Antaryami Guru, a truck helper who is busy with the construction work at the airport. The wounded was admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Firefighters, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have run to the site to perform rescue operations here.

“We have found one body stuck under the concrete with the help of rescue personnel,” said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

Construction company official claimed that all safety measures had been taken.

“All workers had climbed off the roof and the work of the day was over. The accident happened when the workers returned,” said a Dillip Constructions official, the company that carried out the construction work at the airport.

advertisement