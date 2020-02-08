According to police, several people are trapped in a three-story building that collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali district on Saturday.

The building on the Kharar-Landran road collapsed when a JCB machine dug nearby.

According to the police, two people were rescued and it is feared that four out of five people are still trapped under the rubble.

“The business building collapsed after a JCB machine dug an adjacent plot of land to build a basement,” said Himanshu Jain Kharar magistrate.

Two people, including JCB’s operator, who are trapped under the rubble, are in contact with the emergency services on cell phones, he said.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force has reached the site, Jain said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

High-ranking officials from the district administration and the police are also on site.

An ambulance was called to give the prisoners immediate medical treatment, he said.

