HONOLULU (AP) – Drew Buggs scored 12 points and completed his career with 12 assists. In the second half, Zigmars Raimo and Justin Webster scored 16 of their 21 points and Hawaii won 70-63 against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Webster ended with 11 points, eight in the second half, and Raimo scored 10. Justin Hemsley added a career level of 10 points for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors played three games against UCSB.

The Gauchos (12-6, 1-2 Big West Conference) used a 13-2 run to gain a three point lead late in the first half and led 35-33 at halftime, but Hawaii (12-6, 3-1 ) scored the first eight points in an 11-2 set to open the second half and led the rest of the way. The UCSB reduced its deficit to 46:43 in 12 minutes, but Hemsley and Mate Colina responded with successive layups and the gauchos never got closer.

Max Heidigger had 21 points and Jaquori McLaughlin scored 14 for UCSB. The duo scored 13 out of 24 goals, while the rest of the Gauchos players shot only 34.8% (8 out of 23).

