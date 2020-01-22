Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings when Super Bowl makes overtime

advertisement

Buffalo Wild Wings gives all football fans a reason to work overtime during this year’s Super Bowl.

The restaurant chain promises everyone in America a snack volume the size of a snack if the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs need more than four quarters to choose a winner.

According to the chain, the odds of Las Vegas say that there is a 10 percent chance that the game will be extended.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, and tweet to us when a match goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back, “said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings.

If the stars are all in one line, wing enthusiasts can redeem the offer on February 17 between 4 p.m. and 19:00 local time.

Super Bowl LIV takes place on February 2 at Fox.

This story was originally published by Joey Greaber on KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.

