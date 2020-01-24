Budweiser becomes patriotic in the 2020 Super Bowl commercial

advertisement

Budweiser launched its Super Bowl commercial for 2020, and the “typically American beer” company becomes patriotic with this commercial. Directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow, various viral internet clips are shown with a number of Americans who mostly describe their everyday life as “typical”, but are often anything but “typical”.

Among the featured are Hannah Gavios of Queens, New York, who “unmask the label that Americans often describe as” always so competitive “when they heroically complete their second marathon three years after a spinal cord injury that paralyzed them”. Spectators also meet Mason Miller of Peoria, Arizona, who “proves that it is not always bad to show yourself uninvited – especially if you are a soldier and surprise your family after a business trip.”

Another person in the spotlight in Budweiser’s new ad is Ken Nwadike Jr. of San Diego, California, who courageously believes “he can save the world” by offering “free hugs” to a police officer for a tense protest to defuse and prove that this is the case more that connects us than separates. “

“Our best year got even better when Budweiser called and said we were in the Super Bowl commercial. We can’t wait for the world to see it,” said United States soccer team players and newlyweds Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are also featured in the typical American short film.

In a statement on the importance of advertising, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of core & value brand marketing, Ricardo Marques, said: “This year, Budweiser will celebrate the essence of the American spirit by highlighting ordinary people who do extraordinary things across the country A message that we think is incredibly up to date, and we are proud to call Budweiser “typical American beer” because it is a badge of honor for us. Budweiser is one of the most iconic American brands in the world and it is nothing ordinary or inconspicuous about how we make our beer or where the brand comes from. “

“Budweiser is proud of his recipe, his process and the people who have been behind beer since 1876,” added Marques later. “Our Great American camp is an icon and we want the next generation to take a new look at us and if they do, they will be surprised by what they find.”

