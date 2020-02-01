Advertisement

India FM presents the Budget 2020 on Saturday.



When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Saturday, domestic stock markets reacted cautiously with a 347 point lower BSE Sensex trade.

At 1:20 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 40,375.84, a drop of 347.65 points, or 0.85 percent, from the previous close of 40,723.49 points.

It had opened at 40,753.18 and has so far reached a daily high of 40,905.78 and a low of 40,375.84 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,881.35, down 80.75 points or 0.68 percent from its previous close.

The indices remained largely unchanged in the early hours of trading and started to decline significantly around 1:00 p.m.

The budget comes at a crucial time, as the economy is weakening sharply and consumer sentiment is very low.

The only Sensex winners were Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, TCS and Nestle. The main losers were Larsen and Toubro, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Power Grid.

