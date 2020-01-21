advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 26.12.2019, 08: 01: 03.0

Simmons can play anywhere on the field and do multiple tasks.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The best-known defensive player at this year’s Fiesta Bowl is Chase Young, the defensive end of the state of Ohio. However, nationals of Ohio know that they mustn’t forget Clemson Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons.

advertisement

After leading the country in duels against defeats per game and sacks with a total of 16.5, Young was named Chuck Bednarik award winner in 2019. He denied the defensive duel skills of Derrick Brown from Auburn and Simmons.

Simmons won the Butkus Award for Best Country Backer in the Country and was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Simmons led the Tigers with 93 tackles, 14 defeats and seven sacks, and Kevin Wilson, Buckeye’s offensive coordinator, said the Tigers deployed Simmons all over the field, making it difficult to prepare for him.

“When he watches him, he’s a guy who can come off the edge like a defensive end. And he saw him back there walking in the middle of the field and – ten, five, whatever he is, “said Wilson. “It has reach, it has length. Create space. Brent (Venables) does a good job and puts that pressure on. Almost use it as a hybrid crusher in certain situations. He’s a guy who sometimes spies around and has the quarterback. He does a lot of jobs.

“And I’m sure there are some guys who don’t quote faster. I am sure there are some types that are taller and stronger, but the combination of length, size and speed is an unusual type. What I think is pretty good is how Brent created a position for him in his head. Tried his skills, which is pretty unique. ”

Wilson said Simmons was unusual because he could do so many “jobs” with his crazy skills.

“All the many jobs. Because for example I train tight end. That means you play left-handed and wide receiver. So sometimes in practice we have to pass the block, Chase Young, ”said Wilson. “Then you have to go down and play one on one against (Jeff) Okudah. It’s a tough job. Skills are needed. This guy has skills. He plays in and around space. He plays from man to man. He is pushing. He plays in the box, runs through the “A” gap and flashes like an internal linebacker. So he has the ability to do this. And next he has the courage and the attitude to do it because a lot of guys don’t want that.

“Brent did a great job finding some things that were unique and great to make him a special player. I think he did a great job selling him what he could become. He was a freshman and Lawrence Taylor was a senior and no one played such a defense. And nobody knew how to train it. Nobody had a man who could climb the cliff and do that. So I think Brent thought, “There are unusual skills here. Let us know what we’re doing. Let it structure and say, “Let’s play with unusual skills and move this cat across the field.” It’s pretty neat.

Wilson said then that Simmons was an old type of player.

“The best thing is that nobody talks about it. These inside linebackers are tough. I’m going to call the plays now, ”said Wilson. “You don’t have a flash. These guys are a couple of old school ball players. You don’t get celebrity. I know Venables, he loves the insider types. Isaiah is honored to be the type. These guys inside are great players that complement the whole thing. It’s pretty neat. ”

Clemson WR enters the transfer portal

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

advertisement