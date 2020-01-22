advertisement

by David Hood

– 2019-12-10 13: 43: 25.0

Ryan Day says his team in Clemson has a big challenge ahead of them (Photo: Rickosentoski / USATODAY)

Ohio St.’s head coach, Ryan Day, has seen enough of Clemson to know that the Tigers are talented across the board. His biggest win, however, is the fact that they are the defending champions and haven’t lost a game in a long time.

Ohio St. # 2 (13: 0) and Clemson St. # 3 (13: 0) get involved later this month in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs at the Fiesta Bowl in the desert. Ohio St. was the first starting shot for the conference championship weekend, but fell behind LSU in the ranking on Sunday.

Day said he thinks the horse chestnuts should have remained the top seeds.

“I mean, yes, I feel like we should have been the first seed, but the LSU had an incredible season. I think what Joe (Burrow) did and what this team did, they did an incredible job, ”said Day. “I could see what Clemson did. They are the defending national champions, and they haven’t lost a game since then and played great soccer.

“At the end of the day, you have to beat the best to win the national championship, and that’s Clemson. At the end of the year it depends who won and not now. So we have a big challenge ahead of us as we prepare for Clemson. ”

Day was asked about his impression of the Tigers.

“The impression is that they are the defending champions and have not lost since then,” he said. “You now have an experienced quarterback who has played a lot of football and is playing really well. (Travis) Etienne is one of the best defenders in the country. Tee Higgins and some of the wideouts they have are among the best in the country and what they do in defense and what Brent Venables has done year after year are the best defense in the country. If you look at the past five to ten years, you can assume they are the best. You look different. You are aggressive. He is aggressive and they are very, very talented. “

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this team has been overlooked in terms of sowing and national respect.

“I mean, at this point I think it’s a little bit tiny,” he said. “We all play for the championship. There are four of us and we all have to play each other. So confuse us in a bag and let’s play. “

However, he studied and loves Clemson, which Defense Coordinator Brent Venables brings to the table.

“I look at a little bit of crime to get different ideas about what people are doing,” Day said. “But yes, I saw Clemson this year and only saw what Coach Venables did because he is quite innovative. It changes the different looks. He is aggressive; he comes to you so yes, definitely looked at him and he does a great job and these kids play hard for him. We have to prepare well. “

The last time the teams met? In the semifinals at the same stadium and bowl game in 2016, Clemson won 31-0. Day does not believe, however, that the Buckeyes will use this loss as motivation.

“I think we’re going to use it as a reference point, but they’re two very different teams,” he said. “So yes, I mean, I wasn’t here and a lot of people weren’t here. But we’ll definitely use it as a reference point, but I don’t think it’s very relevant here. ”

