by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-25 14: 11: 56.0

The Buckeyes know that they must contain Trevor Lawrence.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Ohio’s defense has its hands full when the Tigers and Chestnuts clash in the college football playoff semi-finals on Saturday. However, your defenders have full confidence in the world.

The fight takes place between the defense of the State of Ohio (second place overall) and the Clemson offense (third place overall). Buckeye corner Jeff Okudah was reminded on Tuesday that the Tigers won 50 games in a row in which they scored first, but Okudah said records should be broken.

“If Clemson scores first, it will destroy a team’s morale,” said Okudah. “I have the feeling that we never get too high or too low. We have an experienced secondary, experienced defense. We have been in our share of dog fights. And if they score first, I think the record has to be broken.

“Everyone wants to be the team that sets the tone. But it’s a heavyweight fight. If they hit us, we’ll wipe it, get up again. We’ll throw our punch. We’ll see who recovers better from that first blow. “

According to Tuf Borland, the full-back, the Buckeyes must try to curb Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Incredible player. You can’t say enough good things about him, ”said Borland. “You see him sitting back there and throwing it all over the field. He is also able to extend the piece if he comes out of his pocket and finds some open types. So he’s an incredible player. “

The Buckeyes also have to deal with Clemson, who runs Travis Etienne back, and Defense Coordinator Greg Mattison said that while Lawrence is important, the ongoing game must be stopped.

“No question, that’s it. This is not a question. But we have to change it, ”said Mattison. “We have to play our A game. If you get into a game like this, that’s what you do. We didn’t come here because we couldn’t. Our boys know that. Now you only have to take one step up the ladder. It is a challenge. Our secondary school knows that. They are the best receivers we have ever played against. But the other thing I keep coming back to is that you stop the run because if you let them run the soccer ball and then have these three recipients with this quarterback, you’re asking for trouble. “

Mattison said Lawrence could hit you in the air or with his legs.

“Of course you have to know that he can do a number of things,” he said. “He can throw enormously, but he can also run. He also has a really good response. He has a lot of things. So we have to do great work to create variety. “

