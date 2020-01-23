advertisement

Bryce Thompson, photo credit: Sean Moran

After weeks and months of thinking about his future basketball, Booker T. Washington’s star guard Bryce Thompson had finally decided where to go.

The 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade player had limited his selection to Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. After telling his family he wanted to play for Kansas, it was time to call Jayhawk’s head coach Bill Self and tell him the good news.

Instead of telling him immediately, Bryce’s father, Rod, persuaded him to play a little joke on the trainer first.

The older Thompson played for Self at the University of Tulsa in the 1990s and the two have had a close relationship since then. He told Bryce to act like he was calling to say he wasn’t coming to Kansas.

“I said to Coach Self,” It will be very difficult, “said Rod,” but I want Bryce to be the one to call you. “

“Bryce called Coach Self and said, ‘Coach, I just wanted to let you know, uh, (pause) I appreciate your great hospitality, and (pause) I just wanted to say thank you and (long pause ) I want to be a Jayhawk, trainer. ‘ “

Bryce Thompson, photo credit: Sean Moran

“And Bill Self’s gone mad,” Rod said, laughing hysterically. “He said:” I will kill your father. “

“I didn’t really want to play with the coach, but the relationship that Coach and my father had was fine,” Bryce said with a laugh. “It was really funny to make it look like I wasn’t going to go and finally break it. He was so excited. It made me feel good to know that he wanted me so much. It was good too, one a little laugh about it. “

Thompson hopes that Self won’t get him to do additional sprints after he arrives on campus as a punishment for his prank.

“Maybe,” said Bryce, laughing. “I could get paid for it.”

The relationship that his father and I have maintained over the years only confirmed his decision to play for him too. In fact, Bryce and Rod will be the first father-son tandem ever played for Coach Self.

“I always tell Bryce that wherever you go to school, you will be connected to this trainer for the rest of your life,” said Thompson.

Bryce Thompson, photo credit: Sean Moran

In addition to his longstanding relationship with Self, Thompson has another connection to the University of Kansas. His maternal grandfather, Marshall Rogers, played a season for the Jayhawks from 1972-73 before moving to Texas-Pan American and leading the nation in the standings. Rogers played one season for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

With his college recruitment out of the way, Thompson was able to enjoy his senior season. The defending 6A champion Hornets are again among the top teams in the state.

“There’s a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Thompson admitted. “Now all I can do is play basketball. I can do what I do without having to worry about coaches coming to workout or play. I can just relax and play basketball.”

It’s only a few weeks left for Thompson’s high school basketball career and he’s grateful to be playing at a school as traditional as Booker T. Washington.

“I’m very proud to be joining Booker T,” said Thompson. “I know that there have been tons of great players, not just in basketball, but also in soccer and all other sports. I’m just trying to continue the tradition of hornet pride.”

Thompson and the Hornets will return to the court on January 28 when they visit the Union Redskins in a great showdown live on YurView, Cox Channel 3, from 6:30 p.m. This Ford game of the week will also be broadcast live on Yurview.com.

