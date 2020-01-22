BTS is playing two shows in Toronto this spring

advertisement

BTS, perhaps the largest band in K-pop, officially plays a two-day stand at the Rogers Center. (Do you hear those distant screams on the horizon? It is the sound of the ARMY that mobilizes.)

After a mysterious teaser campaign where the names of the band members were projected into the light on the dome of Rogers Center and other downtown buildings (as well as a leak of what appeared to be a Toronto tour), LiveNation officially confirmed that V, Jungkook , Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope appear live and in real life in Toronto on May 30 and 31 as part of their Map Of The Soul tour.

The shows in Toronto mark the only two Canadian dates on the tour. Last year the group appeared in Hamilton, where swarms of fans descended to the city. (Some BTS fans, paying attention to the rumors of the Toronto show, said on Twitter that they had already booked hotels and didn’t even know if the dates would be confirmed.)

Fans can register for the Ticketmaster presale between now and 2 February. Fan club members are eligible for a special presale that starts on February 5 at 3 p.m., while a second presale starts on February 6 at 3 p.m. (As with the recent presale of Pearl Jam, registration does not guarantee buying tickets.)

Tickets for the general public can be purchased from 7 February at 3 p.m.

