Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched its Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services over its 4G network in the South Zone in Coimbatore on Saturday.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar made the first VoLTE call to BSLL (Consumer Mobility) Director Sheetla Prasad during the event at the BSNL Community Hall in the P&T neighborhood in the Saibaba colony. Mr. Purwar and Mr. Prasad also demonstrated video telephony available through the BSNL network.

HD voice quality

According to a press release, the VoLTE service will provide “High Definition Voice Quality” and “Quick Call Connectivity” for voice calls. BSNL customers can send an ACT VOLTE text message to 53733 to enable VoLTE services.

BSNL call center

Mr. Purwar and Mr. Prasad also opened a new BSNL call center in Avinashi in Tiruppur to serve customers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala circles. “Around 40,000 BSNL subscriber calls come in from both circles every day and are served from this center,” the press release said.

Call center

The call center, which is one of the 10 centers in India, is located in the BSNL Exchange office building in Avinashi.

By setting up the call center, BSNL hopes to create jobs and serve its customers in their respective languages, the press release says.

V. Jagadeesan, General Director of the BSNL (Tamil Nadu), General Directors from across the state, and other representatives of the BSNL were present at the launch event.

