Bryon Nunes | National sport

was born on January 17th, 1953 in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Cecil Joseph and Louinna Lena Nunes. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona. Joe continued the family service tradition and joined the Marines in 1970. He served our country bravely during the Vietnam War and was honorably dismissed as Lance Corporal in 1974. He was an avid bowler, took part in numerous leagues and eventually trained. He was also a big fan of the Arizona Wildcats and rarely missed a game. He was very close to his family and always helped someone when he could. He died on January 5, 2020 at the Tucson Medical Center after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Theresa; his two sons Bryon and Michael, of whom he was very proud; his brother Carson (Georgie); Niece, Carleyna (Joe) and numerous other family members and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister Frances and his older brother Arnold.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on the River of Life Baptist Church, 6902 E. Golf Links Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Arrangements from ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

