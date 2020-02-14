Adam Grant – Photo courtesy of Bryant University

Bryant University Athletics and Cox Communications have agreed to broadcast three upcoming basketball games.

Cox ‘YurView (Channel 4 in Rhode Island) is broadcast two basketball games for men (February 18 at 7 p.m. and February 23 at 1 p.m.) and one basketball game for women (March 2 at 7 p.m.) in the next three weeks. Bryant has appeared on YurView seven times since jumping into Division I.

“We are very excited to add Bryant Athletics to our lineup,” said John Parris, Director of Operations at YurView. and we look forward to presenting the Bulldogs all year round. “

Sydney Holloway – photo courtesy of Bryant University

The Bryant men’s basketball team will start with Merrimack at the Chace Athletic Center on Tuesday, February 18. Bryant will then host Sacred Heart on Saturday, February 23.

Bryant’s women’s basketball will make its YurView debut when Sacred Heart takes place on March 2nd.

All three games are also broadcast live on NECFrontRow and NEC on the Run app.