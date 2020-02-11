Becki Crossley

Perform Candian Hit Maker in Hull, Abderdeen and more

After a series of successful shows in 2019, Canadian singer Bryan Adams has announced that he will return to the UK in 2020. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on February 14th at 10 a.m.

With his 1984 album Reckless Adams, he achieved fame for the first time and is known for a variety of hits, including “Run To You”, “Heaven” and “Summer of 69”. Since his debut, he has released 12 studio albums and five live albums. The 1991 hit single “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” by Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves still holds the record for most consecutive weeks at the top of the UK single charts with an impressive 16 week run.

Adams released the Ultimate album in 2017, which featured a number of popular hits and two new tracks, Ultimate Love and Please Stay, and Shine a Light followed in 2019 and has plenty of material to tour in 2020.

Bryan Adams tour dates 2020:

Fri 8 May – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Sat May 9th – Bonus Arena, Rumpf

Tickets for Bryan Adams 2020 UK shows will go on sale on February 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Old-school MOR rock from the rugged Canadian as he takes to the streets to celebrate the release of his latest studio album Ultimate.