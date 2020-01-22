advertisement

Here in this week prior to the Grammy Awards next Sunday, we are happy to bring you this first installation in a series about songs that have won the Grammy for best song, the prize that is awarded annually. In 2018 it went to Bruno Mars and his co-writers (Phillip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Johnathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray McCullough II) for the song, “That is What I Like.”

Bruno also won a number of other Grammies that night, each of which he was nominated for, including Best Record (for the single, “24K Magic”) and Best Album (24K Magic).

The album and songs also won various other Grammies, including Best Engineering, awarded to engineers Charles Moniz, Serban Ghenea and John Hanes, and the late Tom Coyne, who controlled the album (as he did for many other Grammy awarded albums.)

The Grammy 2018, which was held in New York City for the first time in 15 years to celebrate their 60th year, contains powerful performances from a large number of artists and bands, including U2 (who performed outside, with the Statue of Liberty visible behind them), as well as Lady Gaga, Elton John (with Miley Cyrus), Sting, Kesha and more.

Bruno brought down the house with a joyful chromatic and energetic performance of “Finesse”, which evokes his beloved spirits of the 90s music and his own remarkable movements on stage. A songwriter and musician who has long honored his roots, his acceptance speeches were remarkable for their graceful recognition of those musical heroes who shaped his life.

“First,” he began accepting the Grammy for best album, “for the other nominees in this category – Lorde, Kung Fu Kenny, Jay-Z, Gambino – you are the reason why I’m in the studio looking like her , man, because I know you only get top-notch art and music. Thank you guys for blessing the world with your music. “

Then, in another show of genuine gratitude for his own musical heroes, he urged the producers to let him finish first (“Don’t let me cut off, Grammy’s, please!”), Before telling a story about a 15 year old in Hawaii entertaining large crowds of tourists. Without false humility and too much laughter, he said, “I’ll be honest; I was incredible when I was 15.”

But, as he explained, it was all about the timeless power of those songs he chose at the time, songs that inspired him to become an artist and have supported him to this day:

“Later in life.” He said, “I discovered that those songs were written by Babyface, Jimmy Jam / Terry Lewis or Teddy Riley. And with those songs I remember seeing it firsthand: people who had never met from two sides of the world, people who toast each other, party together. The only thing I wanted to do with this album was that. “

By that, Bruno means catching the spirit of genuine joy in the studio – and when writing the song – something that, as all songwriters know, cannot be forged.

“Those songs,” he said about the records of the 90s classic he grew up on, “were written with only joy and for one reason and only one reason: love. And hopefully I could feel it again and see everyone again I want to dedicate this prize to them. They are my heroes, they are my teachers. They laid the foundation. This album would not exist if these guys hadn’t written these songs. Sprinkle mars sauce. This is for them. “

His love for hip hop from the 90s and gratitude for the artists who made it has been a constant due to the few interviews he gave about 24 K Magic.

“You can clearly hear the influences of these 90s in the entire album,” he said to Beats 1. “That’s because of West Coast Hip-Hop. That’s because of Dr. Dre and DJ Quik and Suga Free. This is where we are at have grown up. It was at a time when it was great to party. It was great to be flashy. “

To capture that festive atmosphere in the studio and inject it directly into the heart of his tracks, he brought together two teams of writer-producers, and like Michael Jackson in the studio, he showed exactly the dynamics and groove he needed to dance. His own songwriting production team the Smeezingtons (Bruno, Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence) merging with old friends the stereotypes (Ray Charles ‘Charm’ McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip) this cheerful, dimensional album.

Even after he finished writing and producing a song, as he did with the Song of the Year winner “That’s what I like,” he invited his friends to fully focus on the groove, shift and tune it until it had exactly that ingredient of danceable joy that Bruno wanted.

“Bruno would have the main lines of the song,” said Jonathan Yip of The Stereotypes, “and said,” I have to make that leap. ”

As Charm explained, “That’s what I like” has a slow tempo, but is double-danceable, so “you bounce on it twice. We like slower tempos. You can roll over to it. We have the pace not changed at all, but we’ve added that in between beats, making it modern. Today, the drums lead. ”

Because musical joy can be recorded but not artificial, Bruno and the gang made the recording process and the studio set-up as conducive to musical enjoyment as possible. “We were like kids on a playground,” Yip said, “with all these instruments in the neighborhood. It cost us all. None of us could have done it ourselves. Everything we did we did together. It’s the result of friends who have a great time in the studio. “

To start the party, Bruno played everyone the songs he had already recorded. “It was very nostalgic,” said Yip, “and heavily infused with the influence of the 90s, which is my favorite era. (Bruno) said he wanted to make an album that people could dance to, with music that made him feel He was back on school dancing and told us he wanted something with the New Jack Swing feeling, so we started to vibrate until we all felt we had something.

To connect with the authentic sound they wanted, Bruno and his engineer Charles Moniz filled the studio with the instruments that were used in the past.

“We were all transported back,” Ray Romulus said. “They have the real keyboards from the era that we all loved. Bruno is no less practical than MJ. He will dance, and then he will be on the keyboard for the next second. For me he is almost the reincarnation of Michael Jackson and he made us feel like we are Quincy. ”

As Moniz recalled, Bruno was always open to ideas about how to improve the music, and he never clung to ideas that went nowhere. “He has the ability to objectively look at his own work,” Moniz said, “and that plays a big role in this. If you try to get people on the dance floor, but you don’t want to dance the song, you’ll make some changes He is never afraid of making changes and no idea is ever too precious. ”

The lyrics came from Bruno. “All about the Cadillacs and champagne,” said Romulus, “that’s Bruno. He gives you a day in life.”

In the end, Bruno said to Beats 1, it’s all about the music. All this attention to him and his own life is great. But without the authentic joy of music at the center of everything, nothing matters.

“I hope my music is talking,” he said. “I just want to make music. I don’t want to be known for … scandals or controversy. I want to be the man who brings joy to your life through his music. That is it. And I want to go home.

In addition to winning the three major prizes, Bruno also received Grammy’s for Best R&B Song, for ‘That What I Like’, given to all his songwriters, Bruno, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip. He also won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

The Grammy Awards will be held next Sunday, January 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on CBS. American Songwriter brings you live coverage from the backstage during the show, in conversation with winners and presenters, as well as the pre-television part of the show in which countless Grammies are awarded prior to the TV show.

