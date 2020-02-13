If you haven’t bought your package to join the 2020 Essence Festival then you have to put your life in order. The talent has been announced and is about to have a special mood.

Billboard Magazine reports that the celebrated magazine has confirmed its cast members for their upcoming New Orleans affair. According to the article Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson were named as headliners of the main stage. Both singers confirmed the appearances on their respective Instagram accounts. This is the first time that Bruno has touched the Essence stage and is now his only festival booking for the 2020 calendar.

In addition to Bruno and Mrs. Janet, other artists bring their talents to the three-day concert series, including Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq, Elephant Man, Summer Walker and Swizz Beatz.

This year the Essence Festival will extend its program from three to five days. Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications, Inc., explained the brand’s enthusiasm for 2020. “To be able to say that after 50 years we are black-owned, diversified across media, technology, commerce and live events and influencing our culture New and deeper paths than ever before are a blessing – and one that has an enormous responsibility for our community to develop, innovate and transform. This remains our focus and commitment when we work on serving black women deeply and promoting black culture. “

The Essence Festival of Culture 2020 takes place in New Orleans from July 1 to 5. Here you can buy tickets.

Photo: IconicPix / WENN.com