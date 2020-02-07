They say New Jersey basketball players play with a chip on their shoulders, but that’s OD. A Newark High School basketball coach was knocked down by members of his own team.

The coach has reportedly noticed the absence after trying to stop another student from being bullied by his players.

And it was also the Junior Varsity Team. Son.

According to NJ.com, the JV squad from Shabazz High School in Newark, NJ had returned from an away game at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday (February 4) when they got their own coach. Of course, there is a video of the incident in which at least four players knock the coach down and hit and trample him outside of school.

You can see the attack in the clip below, and it was a violent blow to the coach who clustered to protect himself. It goes without saying that the JV thugs have been suspended.

“We support the Superintendent and the Headmaster and will do everything we can to make the rest of the year a success,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who visited the school on Thursday (February 6th) to discuss the situation, in a statement to NJ Advance Media. “The actions of these students are not tolerated. It does not represent the majority of the school. The school and the team have great children. Many of them go to college and do great things. “

According to ABC Eyewitness News, the cops are trying to identify the attackers for the apparent charges.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and adequately burden the victims,” ​​Anthony Ambrose, director of public security, told ABC. “Since students are usually young people, the names of the suspects are not published. But those who took part in this senseless act of violence are being prosecuted. “

No jokes, but we assume that these cats don’t have much play time. The student body is reportedly embarrassed by the incident.

Bruh …

Disturbing video from Newark, New Jersey, where a high school basketball coach was attacked by its own players. The police are working to identify the suspects. (Share of post-cut videos because of objectionable language) Live report about Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo

– Eyewitness News (@ ABC7NY) February 6, 2020