This has to be the best piece of film we saw this week. We were happy that this Bruce Springsteen film classic, The Boss, was preparing for something very special.

In the clip in question, Springsteen is rehearsing his iconic video “Dancing in the Dark”. Admittedly, this is not the latest pioneering film, it won’t debate much or write essays, but it will put a smile on your face.

Maybe we’ll revoke this last part. This video not only puts a smile on your face for miles, but also triggers a mammoth debate: How exactly do you write such great music and dance so flawlessly?

That is the focus of this footage, which was recorded with Bruce (and in which even Clarence Clemons takes his own bragging trip), is THIS dance. It’s a hip-swinging pleasure to click your fingers and see an open Springsteen rehearse his moves for a legendary video that features none other than Friends star, Courteney Cox.

In the video, Springsteen’s young actress is selected from the crowd and starts dancing with The Boss.

The dance that is endlessly copied at every wedding, the dance that Cox carefully tries under Bruce’s expert guidance (which you can see under this video), and the dance that we will do all day after.

Stop by and enjoy Bruce Springsteen’s 34-minute rehearsal for “Dancing in the Dark.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vx72VmklIvI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=129kuDCQtHs (/ embed)

