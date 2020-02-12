We rummage through the vault of Far Out Magazine to show you one of our favorite rock stories of all time.

There are many great stories attributed to living legend Bruce Springsteen. But when I looked at the plethora of stories about The Boss, a certain topic came up. He was and always will be a man of the people.

A special story that caught our attention in the folk tales in which Springsteen assimilated with his fans was the time he spent on the streets of Copenhagen in 1988 to make some people smile, and maybe a little more change. It’s a classic story that deserves to be repeated, so we’ll do just that.

It was summer 1988 and Bruce Springsteen was in the Danish capital as part of his Tunnel of Love tour. He strolled down Nygade Street to kill while enjoying the sights of the city and the quiet, green streets near the University of Copenhagen.

As he drove down the street, he came across street musician John Magnusson, who did his best work and hoped for a change of passerby. While some details have been lost to the winds of time. We know that Magnusson had a replacement guitar and Springsteen eventually picked up the instrument and entertained the crowds.

The boss, who is the social opposite of his nickname, started his mini street set by asking the assembled crowd for inquiries. He was jingling gently through some requests when he was obviously enjoying himself.

This idea soon came to an end when a gentleman called “Down By The River” and Bruce either confused with Neil Young or mispronounced “The River” – either way, Springsteen could not bring himself to cover Young and instead waited patiently another roared number from his back catalog.

A lady who was properly committed when she called “Born In The USA” before strangely withdrawing her request. Let’s just put that in context, a global rock star is busy, then you ask about his biggest hit and he prepares, then you withdraw the request and make a 1988 version of the Homer Simpson gif. Strange times.

Fortunately, the next request came from a member of the crowd with a little more confidence when they asked “I’m on fire” and Springsteen, smiling, dutifully performed it for the crowd.

The set continued with appearances by “The River” and the classic Dad dance hymn “Dancing in the Dark”. With video cameras that are nowhere near as available as we are today, we feel very privileged to have the (very grainy) footage that we can look back on, otherwise we might not have believed it.

The spontaneous performance ended quickly, but just two days later, Springsteen would play the 52,000-seat Idrætsparken Stadium with great success. All three songs that made their Danish debut on the streets of Copenhagen have been performed repeatedly.

But to be honest, it could never be so cool to see him spontaneously playing on the street. Watch the rare video below where Bruce Springsteen was walking the streets of Copenhagen in 1988.

It’s also not the only time Bruce sings on the street to change. So if you are ever in town the day before to see a Bruce Springsteen performance, just do a quick run around the local busking spots, as The Boss may be holding a court.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQzpefkdPl0 (/ embed)

Source: Rolling Stone