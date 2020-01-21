Browns WR Beckham recovers from trunk muscle surgery | National sport

advertisement

CLEVELAND (AP) – Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery after surgery on a central muscle injury that restricted the star-wide recipient during his first season with the Browns.

Beckham had to repair a sports hernia on Tuesday that restricted its speed and production with Cleveland. The three-time pro bowler has played in all 16 games, but he hasn’t played the same groundbreaking games that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.

The Browns said Beckham’s operation in Philadelphia was being carried out by Dr. Bill Meyers, who specializes in an injury that describes muscle tears in the groin or lower abdomen.

The team did not specify a schedule when they returned because this is the off-season. It took Browns, who ran back Kareem Hunt, about eight weeks to recover from a similar process last year.

The Browns also said Pro Bowl recipient Jarvis Landry would not have a hip injury operated on that would have slowed him down during the 6:10 season in Cleveland. Landry recently underwent an MRI and was consulted by a specialist. He was released to play in the Pro Bowl.

If he needed surgery, which Landry called “the last resort,” he could have stayed eight months. He had a team height of 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six TDs last season.

Beckham’s injury could explain a slump in his statistics.

He received 74 passes for 1,035 yards, but only scored four touchdowns, the least in a season. The 27-year-old said he was initially injured in the training camp. He didn’t take part in an exhibition game, was limited in practice for most of the year, and said he could never disconnect and do his best because of the injury.

“I went through it and did everything I could to make it to the game by Sunday,” said Beckham late in the season. “So whenever Sunday comes, 1am, 4pm, 8am, Monday evening, Thursday, I will give this team everything I have. No matter what.”

Last week Beckham made a name for itself after the LSU’s national championship win over Clemson in New Orleans. When the tigers celebrated in their locker room, he was videotaped as they tainted the buttocks of a Superdome security guard.

The New Orleans police issued a simple arrest warrant for Beckham, which was later released after the official dropped the charges.

Beckham also caused a stir after the game when he put money in the hands of LSU recipient Justin Jefferson. The school contacted the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference if there was a violation.

Beckham played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013 – and was Landry’s LSU teammate.

It caused a lot of distractions for the Browns this year, whether it was against the NFL rules to wear a watch in games or an illegal visor or unapproved studs. Beckham also had to suppress reports he shared with opposing players he wanted from Cleveland.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here,” he said last month. “We’ll find out. It’s just too special to go.”

