advertisement

CLEVELAND (AP) – New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is not campaigning to bring a former close colleague and friend to Cleveland.

In search of a general manager to work with Stefanski, the Browns interviewed Viking deputy general manager George Paton for the second time on Wednesday when the job opened. Paton and Stefanski worked together for 13 seasons in Minnesota and could be reunited in another NFL city.

advertisement

Paton spent most of the day at the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, but traveled to Minnesota in the evening without being offered the job.

Stefanski, who appeared at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards a few hours later, would not say whether he persuaded Paton to join him.

“We are going through this process and we will make sure that we take our time and be methodical,” said Stefanski, who received loud applause in his first interaction with Cleveland fans before being awarded the top professional athlete award to UFC heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Stefanski said it remains to be seen if the team will interview other candidates. So far, the Browns have met with three: Paton, Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and Monti Ossenfort, director of New England College Scouting.

Berry worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016 to 18 and was very popular with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who made close coordination between trainer and GM a priority to avoid some internal squabbles and power games that undermined the franchise Growth.

A Paton-Stefanksi connection could help the Browns make a seamless transition that still led to a merger after a 6:10 season. Coaches Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey resigned after rejecting the offer to play a lesser role in the organization.

Paton has used the opportunity to leave Minnesota for GM openings in the past. Stefanski would not identify his friend as a favorite.

“We hired some really good candidates,” he said. “I don’t want to pick anyone out. I just know that Dee and Jimmy went out of their way to make sure we hire some really skilled people and get them back into our building and talk to them and understand that. I think it was a good process . “

But the Browns seem to have focused on Paton, the only candidate they met twice.

“I don’t think we have a schedule, but I think we have a lot of good discussions and see where it goes,” said Stefanski.

Paton has worked alongside Vikings GM Rick Spielman for most of his career. They were together in Chicago and Miami before joining the Vikings in 2007. During their 13 seasons together in Minnesota, Stefanski and Paton went to the playoffs six times and the NFC championship twice.

The Browns have a talented squad built by Dorsey, but the team lacked chemistry and discipline this season, which forced the Haslams to change coaches again. Kitchens’ dismissal seemed inevitable when the team disappeared from the playoff fight, but the dismissal of Dorsey – the team that called it a farewell – was a surprise.

While helping the Browns find a GM, Stefanski is still putting his staff together. He confirmed that he hired former Raiders coach Bill Callahan as an offensive coach to hold several others, including special team coordinator Mike Priefer and running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

Stefanski has not yet decided to hire an offensive coordinator. He is expected to hire San Francisco’s defense coach to lead his offensive, but that can’t be official until the 49ers play in the Super Bowl.

Stefanski quickly got a taste of some of the drama kitchens that the last season has dealt with. Last week, star-wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hit the headlines after cheering on the LSU at the national championship game in New Orleans.

Beckham handed money to Tiger’s players on the pitch and was later caught on video when he slapped a security guard on the buttocks while he was in the LSU locker room. An offense was ordered against Beckham, but was later dropped when the official decided not to indict.

Stefanski said he would meet Beckham on Thursday to set out his expectations for all of his players. He said it was unfair to judge a player he didn’t know.

“I don’t have a relationship with Odell yet, so we have to sit down and get to know each other,” he said. “He has to get to know me, I have to get to know him, and then we will go forward with our eyes until 2020.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement