Browns RB Kareem Hunt cited for Speeding, Marijuana Possession

Cleveland Browns, who ran back Kareem Hunt, was spearheaded in Ohio on Tuesday because of a speed limit in which the police got “small amounts of marijuana” from his car, according to NFL.com. Police reportedly found marijuana in three different locations after searching for possible reasons. Hunt was not arrested for the incident, but received a speed limit and marijuana possession quote and was then allowed to go.

Hunt only played eight games last season, running 179 yards and two touchdowns with 43 carry. He was suspended for the first eight games of the year for violations of the league’s personal behavior policy. Hunt was cut by the Chiefs in November 2018 after video footage was released in which he kicked a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February of the same year.

“Earlier this year, we were alerted to an incident that pushed Kareem Hunt back,” a 247Sports statement said. “During our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not honest in these discussions. The video released today confirms this fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

When Hunt joined the Browns in February 2019, he said he wouldn’t make the same mistake twice.

“I know I won’t screw this up again,” Hunt said. “The Chiefs, I wasn’t really lying. I was just telling them what I knew then. When the video came out, it was like seeing it again for the first time. It’s been so long. They felt I would have lied. ” , so that’s fine. “

Hunt was drafted in by the Chiefs in the third round in 2017 and made an immediate impression by hitting 1,327 yards and recording 455 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was appointed to the Pro Bowl and the All Rookie team. In 2018, Hunt rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

“Big back with more foresight and enough elusiveness to make the first defender’s mistake,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in his draft scouting profile for Hunt. “The feeling for the frenzied track helps him choose the right path between the duels, but he lacks the push to turn the 4-yard run into a 14-zone runner with serviceable hands outside the back field. Adequate and talented backup in most areas that can handle a bigger load when needed. “

