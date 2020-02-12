CLEVELAND (AP) – Myles Garrett is allowed to play quarterbacks again and hunt after the NFL restored the end of the Browns defensive after its indefinite ban on a malicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.

The league lifted its ban on Garrett on Wednesday, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and slapped him over the head during a game on November 14 on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s last six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, ended 6:10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw General Manager John Dorsey resign.

On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was released for the return. He can take part in all of the Browns’ activities out of season, which is a great relief as the team under coach Kevin Stefanski makes another fresh start.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” ​​said Browns Vice President for Soccer Operations and GM Andrew Berry. “We know that he is grateful to be reinstated, to leave the past behind and to develop and grow.” Leader. We look forward to his strong positive presence as a teammate, player and person in our community. “

Garrett did not publish a statement, but posted a meme of a scene from the film “John Wick” on his Twitter account with the subtitle: “But now I think I think I’m back !!!”

Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield offered his support and tweeted: “Welcome back, big guy !!!”

When the Browns had a rare win against the Steelers in a matchup on Thursday evening, Garrett, number 1 in the 2017 draft pick, pulled Rudoplph down after a pass attempt and the two wrestled on the floor. Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off, but couldn’t. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, swung and punched him, and caused a fight between the teams.

Garrett paid dearly for his misstep. He was fined $ 45,623 and lost $ 1.14 million in checks. His reputation has also gotten a shot and he will have to watch his behavior in the future as another violent incident could lead to an even tougher discipline in the league.

Garrett’s lock is the longest for a single behavior in the league’s history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended for five games in 2006 because he stepped on a player’s headless head.

Garrett appealed his ban, and Garrett told independent officer James Thrash during his hearing that Rudolph had used a bow during their battle. However, Thrash confirmed the decision and Garrett was ready for the season. The league also suspended Steelers guard Maurkice Pouncey for three games (the penalty was later reduced to two) for beating and kicking Garrett, and Brown’s defender Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game.

Garrett had a strong third season as a professional, but was marked for some unnecessary roughness at the start of the season. He finished with 10 sacks in 10 games.

