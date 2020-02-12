CLEVELAND (AP) – Brown’s star defense Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended indefinitely for hitting a helmet over Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett missed Cleveland’s last six games last season after disturbing Rudolph in the final seconds of a game televised on November 14. Garrett has had remorse since the incident and met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and League officials in New York on Monday.

Garrett is free to return to all activities with the Browns.

“We welcome Myles to our organization with open arms,” ​​said Browns Vice President of Football and General Manager Andrew Berry, a leader. We look forward to his strong positive presence as a teammate, player and person in our community. “

When the Browns celebrated a rare victory over the Steelers, Garrett pulled Rudoplph after a pass attempt and the two wrestled on the ground. Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off, but couldn’t. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, swung and punched him, and caused a fight between the teams.

