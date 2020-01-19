advertisement

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Jomaru Brown scored 37 points, scoring 18 of 19 free throws, including four in the last minute that Eastern Kentucky won his 92-88 win against Tennessee State on Saturday.

Brown had to travel with a lead of 17.2 seconds and his team with a lead of two seconds. But Tennessee State’s Jy’lan Washington missed and Brown reached for the rebound, was fouled, and scored two free throws, 3.6 seconds ahead.

Michael Moreno added 15 points and seven rebounds for the leaders (7-12, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

advertisement

Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Tigers (12-7, 4-2) with 22 points. Washington and Michael Littlejohn added 18 each, and Shakem Johnson scored 13 points with nine rebounds.

The win gave the Colonels a losing streak of five losses in the series.

Eastern Kentucky faces Jacksonville on the street on Thursday. Tennessee State will face Austin Peay on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement