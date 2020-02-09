Lee Scott Jensen

A brother was arrested after a dispute over a trust with his sister in The Villages.

Oxford’s 57-year-old Lee Scott Jensen was arrested last Wednesday afternoon on a battery after he had been involved in a dispute with the victim over financial matters “because of the fact that both are members of a trust,” according to a detention report County Sheriff’s Office.

Jensen said he went to his sister’s home in the villages and she met him outside and put “her finger” in his face. The sister’s address was written out of the detention report because she is a victim in the case.

The nurse said she heard her doorbell and stepped outside. She claimed that Jensen started insulting her and had become aggressive. She told MPs that Jensen pushed her and dropped her and injured her arm.

Jensen went and went to her mother’s house.

He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after paying a $ 500 bail.