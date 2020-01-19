Brosnan resigns after IT Tralee retains Sigerson's status

advertisement

IT Tralee 2-16 Athlone IT 2-8

Athlone Institute of Technology was relegated from the Sigerson Cup on Sunday afternoon after losing eight points against IT Tralee in UL.

IT Tralee co-manager Liam Brosnan confirmed after the game that he is resigning and is hopeful that Kerry college can continue to make progress in the coming years.

“Our campaign as a whole was no better than last year’s,” Brosnan said. “We have to be realistic. When I took over the work two years ago, we hadn’t won a competition for 14 or 15 years.

“Our first win was just two years ago, so we’ve built the last two years. Hopefully the one in charge next year is that we can keep pushing it,” Brosnan said.

IT Tralee was dominant in the first half, holding a 1-10 to 0-5 score with the goal, with their goal from former Kerry player Barry John Keane.

Both sides scored goals shortly after the break before Cathal Mannion found it just to leave seven between the games with 43 minutes played and IT Tralee had two players in the sin-bin.

The side of Kerry, however, held on to an eight-point win and will participate in next year’s Sigerson Cup, while Westmeath College is relegated to the Trench Cup.

Scorers for IT Tralee: B Keane (1-4, 2 free); T Brosnan (0-6, 2 free); B Sayeh “own goal” (1-0); E Horan (0-2), C Ferriter, M O’Shea, J Duggan and C Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Athlone IT: C Mannion (1-2); D McManus (1-0); P McManus (0-3 free); D McCabe, N Harte and G Russo (free) (0-1 each)

IT TRALEE: C Hurley (Kerry); M Fitzgerald (Kerry), M Gavin (Meath), J Morgan (Kerry); C Ferriter (Kerry), S Kelliher (Kerry), C Byrne (Wicklow); M O’shea (Kerry), S O’Connell (Kerry); E Horan (Kerry), J Savage (Kerry), J Duggan (Kerry); T Brosnan (Kerry), C Keane (Kerry), B Keane (Kerry).

Subs: J Myers (Kerry) for Byrne (42), J O’Sullivan (Kerry) for Duggan (54), M Quigley (Kerry) for Gavin (60), P Clarke (Kerry) for Savage (60)

ATLEEN IT: E Geraghty (Westmeath); P Nestor (Westmeath), A Cregg (Kildare), E O’Connor (Clare); N Harte (Westmeath), B Sayeh (Westmeath), D McCabe (Meath); A Delaney (Offaly), K Higgins (Offaly); C Mannion (Westmeath), G Horan (Kerry), P McManus (Roscommon); D McManus (Roscommon), D McMahon (Clare), G Russo (Offaly).

Subs: E Lyons (Galway) for P McManus (59)

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

