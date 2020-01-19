advertisement

You have heard that everything is negotiable when it comes to real estate: price, closing date, who pays for new carpet in the bedrooms, or the patio furniture is delivered with the house. Each of these can be part of the deal.

Remember that if you think that negotiating in a real estate transaction is exciting or terrifying, you will not get the things that you are not asking for.

If you want something special, say it. Your broker is an expert in hashing contracts, so both parties are satisfied. Whatever your opinion is about the process of reaching consensus, here are common mistakes that you should avoid when negotiating a deal.

Too many people let emotion dictate their negotiations. Don’t get angry when a buyer presents a low offer for your house.

They don’t offend you and don’t think your house is a badly maintained cabin. The buyer must start negotiations somewhere. They may test the waters to see how low you go.

Whether the negotiation tactics could have been formed in a country where negotiation is tackled differently. Whatever the case, if you view the offer as an insult and choose not to counter, you may cut off the process that would have resulted in a sale.

On the buying side, do not get out of shape if a seller rejects your offer or uses it at its original asking price. You may have determined that you have presented a very fair price for the house. Good for you. Try again or continue. It is not personal.

Keeping emotions outside the door also means maintaining a business relationship and not feeling sorry for the other party. If the seller rejects your fair offer based on “more money needed for my pension fund”, ask for a reason that is relevant to the sale of real estate. On the other hand, if a buyer says they can’t pay your asking price, but you think you’re asking for fair market value, stick to your weapons. Maybe yours isn’t the house for them.

What is the lowest price you accept for your home? Which concessions, if applicable, will you make?

Answer these questions before you market your home and visit them again if your home does not see the activity you were hoping for.

And for buyers, what is the absolute maximum that you can afford? How close are you willing to reach that number? Whether you buy or sell, share this information with your broker so that he or she knows your priorities.

Splitting the difference does not mean that both parties get a fair deal. If a buyer offered $ 270,000 for your $ 300,000 home, you did so with $ 290,000, and the buyer offered to split the difference to $ 280,000, would you feel that you had both won? Whether you buy or sell, do not allow an extreme offer to affect your counter.

Are you willing to compromise the sale of your home because the buyer wants to transfer the entrance mirror? How are your monthly payments as a buyer really affected if the seller doesn’t drop the price another $ 5,000?

Sometimes you have to take a step back to ensure that you do not put too much emphasis on a detail that stands between you and your goal.

Your broker can help you analyze the current market and determine a suitable buying or selling strategy for you. Start your home search by visiting HAR.com.

John Nugent, with RE / MAX Space Center, is 2020 president of the Houston Association of Realtors / HAR.com.

